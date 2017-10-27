Community Calendar

Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address.

There will be a Bedlam Tailgate Dinner and Auction on Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 317 N. Main Street, to benefit Project Noel Altus 2017. The tailgate meal will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost for the meal is a donation and a live auction will be from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. The organizers encourage participants to wear their school colors for OU and OSU.

An ongoing after school ministry titled Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) is being held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

The Altus Police Department is now accepting candy donations for Spooky Town at the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. For more information, contact APD at 580-481-2296.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.

A Stolen Art Exhibition-A Retrospective Rikk Traweek is scheduled through Nov. 17 at the Wigwam Art Gallery at 121 W. Commerce St. in Altus. Call Stacey Durham for an appointment at 580-481-3136.

A Fall Dance is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Altus Community Center East. The Logan Walker Band will be playing and refreshments will be provided. Admission is free and the dress is dressy casual or costume. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822.

A motorcycle class is scheduled for Oct. 27-29. Class is held Friday from 5:30 t0 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwest Technology Center at 711 W. Tamarack Road. The cost for the class is $175. Military personnel receive a 10% discount. For more information contact 580-480-4723.

A Fall Carnival and Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at Southside Baptist Church at 1100 Asalee St. in Altus from 5 to 7 p.m. The Altus Fire Department will have a fire truck at the event, along the games, food and candy provided by Southside Baptist Church. For more information call the church office at 580-482-4762 or visits southsidebaptistaltus.com.

A Frighten Away Cancer Frazer Bank 5K Color Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City of Altus Reservoir. For more information call 580-482-7700.

The Main Street Alley Cats cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Main Street Altus at 215 N. Main St. For more information contact Amy Cobb at 580-482-2277.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Dayis scheduled Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 600 S. Main St. Prescription drugs and eye glasses can be dropped off for safe disposal. For more information contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

A Howl-O-Ween Barktoberfest adoption event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Altus Motorsports at 2116 E. Broadway St. The event includes a pet costume contest, carnival games, raffle, and food. For more information call 580-477-1500.

A Pumpkin Patch Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St., west of the dorms on campus. Admission is $3, and admission is free for children under age 2. The event includes a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch, hay ride, games, and face painting. For more information call 580-477-7701.

A Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Tamarack Road Church of Christ at 1000 E. Tamarack Road. Free hot dogs and chips, a bounce house, hayride and candy will be available. Costumes are encouraged. For more information contact Henry Holub at 580-482-2751.

The FOP Lodge 120 is sponsoring Spooky Town scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Safety Town behind Imagination Station Park on Falcon Road. This event is free and open to the public. Candy donations can be made at the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. beginning Oct. 1. For more information contact APD at 580-481-2296.

An All-School Musical preview is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. from 10 to 11 a.m. Director Nick Young and the lead characters will be performing a portion of the yet-to-be-announced show. For more information call 580-477-2890.

The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Association Fundraising and Awareness Event is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Debbie New at 580-482-7308.