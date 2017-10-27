Assault, grand larceny charges seen at initial appearances

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby on Thursday.

Donnie Patterson, 42, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. A court date is scheduled for Patterson on Dec. 11 at 1:15 p.m. with a $100,000 bond.

David Rios, 41, of Martha, was arrested on two counts of grand larceny. A court date is scheduled for Rios Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. with a $100,000 bond.

Jason Biddlecom, 38, of Altus, was arrested on charges of possession of firearms after conviction or during probation and protective order violation. A court date is scheduled for Biddlecom on Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. with a $75,000 bond.

Matthew Berlanga, 31, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of larceny of a controlled dangerous substance. A court date is scheduled for Berlanga for Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. with a $50,000 bond.

Deon Poolaw, 22, of Olustee, was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. A court date is scheduled for Poolaw on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. with a $25,000 bond.

Jessica Hawthorne, 34, of Lone Wolf, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. A court date is scheduled for Hawthorne on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. with a $10,000 bond.

Martha Beauvais-Dyer, 44, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A court date is scheduled for Dyer Dec. 7 at 1:15 p.m. with a $5,000 bond.

Madison Hefner, 22, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of uttering a forged instrument. A court date is scheduled for Hefner on Dec. 7 at 1:15 p.m. with a $5,000 bond.

Kearstyn Fick, 26, of Altus, was arrested for a motion to revoke on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from 2016. A court date is scheduled for Fick on Nov. 9 at 1:15 p.m. with $400 cash bond and $530 court costs.

First appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Jackson CountyCourthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. MainSt. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.

