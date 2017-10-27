Third human trafficking suspect arrested

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations with the help of local law enforcement have arrested another suspect allegedly involved in a human trafficking crime in 2016.

Andre Jefferson, 22, is currently being held at Jackson County Jail with two charges of human trafficking, a charge of conspiracy and a charge of second-degree rape. A bond of $250,000 has been set for Jefferson.

In February of this year, investigators arrested two other individuals alleged to be connected to Jefferson — Brittany Nicole Ybarra, 22, and Joseph Lamon Jefferson, 40.

Affidavits from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office state that the two allegedly acted in concert with Andre Dion Jefferson and Malcolm Xavier Jefferson, Jr. to commit two counts of the offense of human trafficking for commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18 and a count of conspiring to commit the offense of child prostitution on a certain day, unknown, but between Jan. 29, 2016 and Feb. 20, 2016.

Human trafficking of a minor for commercial sex is a felony punishable by imprisonment for five years to life, a fine as much as $100,000, or both, and conspiracy to commit child prostitution is a felony punishable by imprisonment for as many as 10 years, as much as $5,000, or both.

Andre Jefferson is also charged with second-degree rape for allegedly having intercourse with a minor under age 16 on a certain day, unknown, between Jan. 29, 2016 and Feb. 20, 2016. Second-degree rape is punishable by imprisonment for one to 15 years.

Investigators received information that the four suspects had been acting as pimps in Altus and Lawton at the approximate time of the crimes.

Joseph Jefferson, Ybarra, Andre Jefferson

By Katrina Goforth katrina@altustimes.com

