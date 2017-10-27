Halloween by the square

Looking for that last minute decoration for your Halloween party or something to scare — or welcome — trick or treaters?

Take a stroll around the square downtown and you’ll be surprised at what you’ll find (ahem, if you don’t get lost discovering other treasures that divert your attention). Think, Halloween.

If you go to Dora Lou’s Plaza on Main Street, you’ll find wind turbines painted like pumpkins. A nice friendly touch to your home decor that will welcome those opening sacks for you to fill with candy.

Next door at Belles and Beaux, you’ll find children’s costumes of cowboys and fire fighters and mermaids, oh my.

There are skeleton charts in Abby Lane so that you can identify all of the bones on those skinny bodies you’ll see running the Frighten Away Cancer run Saturday morning.

But alas, you can warm the hearts of those poor skin-and-bones runners by going to Johnson’s Quilt Shop where you can purchase a Halloween-themed quilt to wrap on those cold bones when the runners cross the finishline. Just beware, rumor has it they throw different colors of powder on the participants. Maybe the quilt isn’t such a great idea. Until later, of course.

Step through The Enchanted Door and you can find orange and black top hats to don that can double as Oklahoma State University hats next week for the Bedlam Series. You can leave the witch decor behind until next year. Unless, of course, you want to cast a spell.

Take a stroll and see what you can find. There’s a surprise around every corner.

Lexie Herron and Kinsey Wilmes donned Halloween hats at The Enchanted Door to illustrate top hats that can double as OSU Bedlam Series hats. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Halloween-ideas-1.jpg Lexie Herron and Kinsey Wilmes donned Halloween hats at The Enchanted Door to illustrate top hats that can double as OSU Bedlam Series hats. Johnson’s Quilt Shop on Commerce Street displayed Halloween quilts on the square downtown. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Halloween-ideas-3.jpg Johnson’s Quilt Shop on Commerce Street displayed Halloween quilts on the square downtown. Dora Lou’s Place on Main Street sells wind turbines painted like pumpkins. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Halloween-ideas-4.jpg Dora Lou’s Place on Main Street sells wind turbines painted like pumpkins. At Abby Lane, if you look hard enough, you’ll find a skeleton chart. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Halloween-ideas-5.jpg At Abby Lane, if you look hard enough, you’ll find a skeleton chart.