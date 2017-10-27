Football teams to honor athletic trainers

School officials will present a special tribute to athletic trainers and physicians from Altus and Lawton MacArthur tonight prior to the start of the teams’ 7 p.m. kickoff.

Altus and Lawton MacArthur have licensed health care professionals serving as athletic trainers as well as medical doctors and student trainers on the sidelines of every football game.

Tonight’s recognition called the “Safety in Football Campaign,” will highlight the importance of having athletic trainers working with student-athletes throughout the year.

The football teams will don a small helmet sticker on the back of each player’s helmet as part of the campaign.

On the Altus sidelines, doctors Jeff Duncan and Greg Pickett are joined by head athletic trainer Mitch McLaughlin and 14 student trainers.

An ambulance is also provided by the Jackson County EMS during home games.

A 2012 study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics demonstrated that the presence of athletic trainers in the secondary schools lowers overall injury rates, improves diagnosis and return-to-play decisions and reduces the risk of recurrent injuries, according to a prepared statement from the Oklahoma Athletic Trainers’ Association.

McLaughlin said he has a good working relationship with Mike Garza, the head athletic trainer at Lawton MacArthur, and the two teams wanted to pay tribute to their professional trainers and provide public information about their services during the game.

The two teams are just a few in Class 5A which provide athletic trainers to their sports programs.