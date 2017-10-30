Community collects Coats for Kids

There’s a definite chill in the air, and it’s time to start getting bundled up for cold, windy days. But for many children, staying warm is an unspoken struggle.

Maj. Ben Walters of the Salvation Army knows what it’s like to receive calls from concerned teachers when cooler winds begin to blow.

Because for many children, a good winter coat just isn’t in the closet.

For the last 19 years, it’s been the desire of the Altus Fire Department and the Salvation Army of Altus to give new winter coats to children in need through Coats for Kids, a yearly collection that helps distribute winter coats to children and teenagers in Jackson County.

This year, the Salvation Army in Altus began registering children for their angel tree in early September in an effort to distribute coats before winter hits.

Walters said that the early registration is meant to keep children from going to school without an adequate coat in the harsh cold of winter.

Whether they ride the bus, walk to school, ride a bicycle or get dropped off, children are subject to weather conditions before and after school and during recess. Exposure to cold winds and low temperatures can cause children to become ill and distracted from their primary goal in school — learning.

Monetary donations are used to purchase coats at discounted prices with the help of local businesses but donations of new coats are also accepted. The Salvation Army uses the information from the registration done in September to ensure that each coat goes to someone who needs it.

Monetary donations can be made at the Salvation Army at 1100 N. Park Lane, North Main Fire Station at 1915 N. Main St. and Altus Central Fire Station at 220 E. Commerce St. in Altus.

For more information contact Maj. Ben Walters at 580-482-8577 or the Altus Fire Department at 580-481-2231.

