Local youth honored with Eagle Scout rank

The Altus community has benefited over the last year from the work of two young men, and the Last Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America is honoring that effort by granting them the rank of Eagle Scout.

Jacob Gabriel Haines, 15, and Tristian Roark, 17, have achieved the highest rank within the Boy Scouts of America program.

Haines, a member of Troop 260 chartered to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Altus, under the direction of Scoutmaster Joel Nolan, and Roark, a member of Troop 212 chartered to in the Altus Security Forces Association, under the direction of Scoutmaster Charles Miller, have demonstrated leadership to others in a service project benefiting their community.

Haines achieved Eagle Scout ranking after completing a project restoring a pavilion at the Altus City Reservoir and Roark achieved his rank by filling in cracks at Cole Heights Park skate park.

Haines is a student at Altus High School where he is involved in the JROTC program and has been recognized on the honor roll. Haines is involved with his church’s priesthood organization and works a part-time job. His project required him to scrape metal, paint, remove and replace old wood boards and fill cracks in the cement.

Roark is also a student at Altus High School. When he’s not scouting, Roark spends his free time preparing for art competitions and honing his talent for handmade knives. For his project, Roark power-washed away debris, applied filler in the cement and removed any remaining debris.

To achieve Eagle Scout rank, the young men had to complete their Eagle Scout Service Project before turning 18. With the help of family, friends, city officials and local donors, countless manhours and a slew of volunteers Haines and Roark both achieved that goal.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Jacob Haines works on his Eagle Scout Service Project at the Altus Reservoir http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Eagle.jpg Jacob Haines works on his Eagle Scout Service Project at the Altus Reservoir Courtesy photo Tristian Roark works with fellow scouts at the Cole Heights skate park. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Cracks2.jpg Tristian Roark works with fellow scouts at the Cole Heights skate park. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times