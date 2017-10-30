Altus Times making drastic changes

Over the past 10 years, the newspaper business – along with some others – has faced unprecedented change. And because of that change, newspapers have had to adapt or face extinction. Many newspapers across the country are no longer here because of the changes in how we communicate.

When our company purchased The Altus Times, we knew it would also have to change. We didn’t know exactly how much, but it is clear the marketplace can’t support a newspaper published five days per week. It’s just too expensive to maintain the resources for a daily newspaper. Like any business, we must align our expenses to the revenue.

Beginning next week, we will publish The Times three days per week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will be distributed to subscribers through the mail on each of those days. Current subscribers will have their subscriptions extended so that they will receive the same number of editions they paid for. If someone paid for 52 weeks, they would have received 260 editions. If someone has, say, 20 weeks [or 100 papers] left at the time of this conversion, they will still get 100 editions, but over roughly 33 weeks instead of 20 weeks. No one will lose their money on this conversion.

Subscription renewals and new subscriptions will cost less than before, so folks will save money. And, even though we will publish fewer days, we will have just as much local news each week as we did in our five-day paper. It’s just spread out a little more.

Our website will soon be available with a subscription to the paper. We will also offer an internet-only subscription to those who prefer that to a mailed copy. Timely information, such as obituaries, may appear first online before going into the next printed paper.

For our advertising clients, this new business model provides some advantages as well. Advertising in the newspaper will now have twice the shelf life as before. We are also improving the print quality of the newspaper so that color quality and graphics will be more consistent.

Everyone knows that state and national news are available on many online sources. It’s more immediate than a newspaper and most of the time it’s free – for now. That’s why we focus on local news and sports – information that residents want to see and that’s hard to get anywhere else. That’s the new role of small newspapers: local, local, local.

We think you will like what you see in the coming weeks, although we expect to make some tweaks from time to time. We welcome your ideas as well.

Here are bulletpoints of immediate changes beginning Tuesday:

• all newspapers will be delivered by mail and not by carrier;

• we will substantially improve the color printing capabilities;

• we will publish three days a week instead of five and extend paid subscribers’ subscriptions to compensate for those days by the number of issues we owe you;

• you will see a newly designed product that moves the newspaper into modern graphic design; and

• we will extend the shelf-life of our advertisers’ messages to two days instead of one.

We are locally owned and operated and are interested in hearing from you. Please feel free to call editor and publisher Rick Carpenter at (580) 379-0545 to give us feedback and story ideas. We believe in generating local content and appreicate your ideas.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Press.jpg