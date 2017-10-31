City suggests safety standards for Halloween

Staff Report

The City of Altus issued a press release Friday highlighting safety tips for tonight’s Halloween trick-or-treating. The release encourages trick-or-treating between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.

Here are a few tips for a safe and happy Halloween from the city:

• Costumes should not obstruct a child’s vision, hearing or movement;

• Costumes should be flame resistant;

• Homes welcoming trick-or-treaters should turn porch lights on;

• Never approach a house without its porch light on;

• Parents should examine all candy before children enjoy it;

• Use a flashlight or glow stick to increase visibility; and

• Trick-or-treat during recommended hours.

A safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, is the annual Spooky Town event (sponsored by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #120 of Altus). It is today from 6 p.m. until the candy runs out. Spooky Town will be held at Safety Town, located next to Imagination Station on south side of Falcon Road. Children should come in costume and bring a bag for candy.

The Altus Police Department encourages parents to bring their children to Spooky Town not only for a fun night out but to meet the police officers who serve the Altus community, says Tim Murphy, Altus Police Chief.

For more information, contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 481-4121.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Halloween-Costume-1.jpg http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Halloween-Costume-2.jpg