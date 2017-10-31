Falcon Road Project prep underway

If you’ve driven down Falcon Road in the last few days, you might have noticed the orange cones lining the north side — the beginning of the Falcon Road Project through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

In February, a public meeting was held with City of Altus and ODOT staff to review the plans for the Falcon Road Improvement Project that was planned to extend from Main Street to Park Lane. ODOT plans to begin the project Monday, Nov. 6.

The plans to widen and resurface the road include three lanes that flow into Main Street and Park Lane with a middle two-lane, left turn lane.

MKEC Engineering Consultants of Oklahoma City Senior Project Manager Greg Sparks said the three-lane design is a safer and more efficient model than a four-lane option that will allow as much commercial traffic to flow without the increased risk of collisions for drivers crossing one lane of traffic instead of two.

ODOT expects the project to take approximately 210 days — about seven months — and covers 0.921 miles of road.

Sparks said Falcon Road, as it is now, only has two to three inches of asphalt that is more than 50 years old — an uncommon occurrence in his experience, he said.

In a release, ODOT Resident Engineer Karl Sirmons said Falcon Road will remain open through the construction project with the addition of a pavement widening detour, with traffic narrowed to one lane each direction with a 10-foot width restriction and reduced speed.

Plans for the project also include re-assessing controlled access points from commercial properties and limiting driveway length to prevent visibility issues that can cause collisions.

In addition to making road improvements, ODOT discussed adding sidewalks on the south side of Falcon Road to increase pedestrian safety near Altus Intermediate School.

Sirmons recommended that Altus residents find an alternative route, if possible, to avoid congestion and delays.

A heavy traffic area that could see delays would be Howse Street and Falcon Road between 7 and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for school traffic going to and from Altus Intermediate School and the Early Childhood Center.

For more information, contact Public Works Director/City Engineer Johnny Barron at 580-481-3518.

