Community Calendar

An ongoing after school ministry titled Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) is being held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

Altus Police are now accepting candy donations for Spooky Town at the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. For more information, contact APD at 580-481-2296.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.

A Stolen Art Exhibition-A Retrospective Rikk Traweek is scheduled through Nov. 17 at the Wigwam Art Gallery at 121 W. Commerce St. in Altus. Call Stacey Durham for an appointment at 580-481-3136.

The FOP Lodge 120 is sponsoring Spooky Town scheduled today at 6 p.m. at Safety Town behind Imagination Station Park on Falcon Road. This event is free and open to the public. Candy donations can be made at the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. For more information contact APD at 580-481-2296.

Trick-or-treaters are welcome at English Village Manor at 1515 Canterbury Blvd. today from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or until the candy is gone. For more information contact Debbie Aguerre at 580-301-1597.

The City of Altus encourages trick-or-treating between 6 and 8 p.m. today. For more information contact the Altus Police Department at 580-481-4121.

An All-School Musical preview is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. from 10 to 11 a.m. Director Nick Young and the lead characters will be performing a portion of the yet-to-be-announced show. For more information call 580-477-2890.

The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Association Fundraising and Awareness Event is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Debbie New at 580-482-7308.

Shortgrass Arts Institute has scheduled a Colored Pencil Drawing class with Lyn Taylor for adults 16 and older. The class is scheduled Nov. 6, 7 and 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St. in Room B19. For more information contact the Altus Public Library at 580-477-2890.

The Western Trail Historical Society is hosting a Christmas Past Art Exhibition and Premiere Program on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Museum of the Western Prairie at 1100 Memorial Drive. For more information contact Jennie Buchanan at 580-482-1044.

The Altus Chamber of Commerce Gala is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College Heritage Center at 2801 N. Main St. For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact Bonnie McAskill at 580-482-0210.

A Veterans Day Celebration honoring both active and retired military is scheduled Nov. 11 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Walmart at 2500 N. Main St. For more information call 580-482-8189.