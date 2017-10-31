Posted on by

Police log for Oct. 26-27


Incidents

Friday

6:27 a.m., Burglary, 1324 Polk St.

6:55 a.m., Fire, 1215 N. Main St.

12:54 p.m., Fight, 819 E. Liveoak St.

3:07 p.m., Fight, 1501 S. Park Lane

7:23 p.m., Loud unusual noise, 900 N. Hudson St.

Saturday

8:29 a.m., Fire, 704 Chris St.

12:00 p.m., Hit and run, 2704 N. Main St.

12:53 p.m., Fire, 1509 W. Broadway St.

2:01 p.m., Larceny, 509 S. Main St.

3:31 p.m., Loud unusual noise, Baucum Street

8:58 p.m., Fire, Martha

11:55 p.m., Reckless driving, South on Lee Street

11:59 p.m., Fire, Lee and A streets

Sunday

6:52 a.m., Fire, 1000 Darla St.

8:50 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 101 E. Commerce St.

9:34 p.m., Fire, Washington Street

Arrests

Friday

Braden August Petzold, 26, possession of schedule I or II substance.

Travis Nathan Wilcox, 29, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public.

Saturday

Marvin James Crowley, 44, second and subsequent domestic abuse.

Michael F. Herrera, 27, domestic abuse.

Alfonso Miranda, 29, domestic abuse.

Sunday

Brooke Patrice Contreras, 23, domestic assault and battery.

