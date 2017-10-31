Police log for Oct. 26-27

Incidents
Friday
6:27 a.m., Burglary, 1324 Polk St.
6:55 a.m., Fire, 1215 N. Main St.
12:54 p.m., Fight, 819 E. Liveoak St.
3:07 p.m., Fight, 1501 S. Park Lane
7:23 p.m., Loud unusual noise, 900 N. Hudson St.
Saturday
8:29 a.m., Fire, 704 Chris St.
12:00 p.m., Hit and run, 2704 N. Main St.
12:53 p.m., Fire, 1509 W. Broadway St.
2:01 p.m., Larceny, 509 S. Main St.
3:31 p.m., Loud unusual noise, Baucum Street
8:58 p.m., Fire, Martha
11:55 p.m., Reckless driving, South on Lee Street
11:59 p.m., Fire, Lee and A streets
Sunday
6:52 a.m., Fire, 1000 Darla St.
8:50 p.m., Check suspicious subject, 101 E. Commerce St.
9:34 p.m., Fire, Washington Street
Arrests
Friday
Braden August Petzold, 26, possession of schedule I or II substance.
Travis Nathan Wilcox, 29, consumes or inhales intoxicants in public.
Saturday
Marvin James Crowley, 44, second and subsequent domestic abuse.
Michael F. Herrera, 27, domestic abuse.
Alfonso Miranda, 29, domestic abuse.
Sunday
Brooke Patrice Contreras, 23, domestic assault and battery.