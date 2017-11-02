Commission discusses emergency mitigation plans

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Tuesday morning at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The board discussed the procedure to update the county’s Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton told the board there would be a letter sent to Oklahoma Emergency Management to appeal for the update.

The Federal Emergency Management Association describes such a plan as a joint plan prepared by one jurisdiction that may include any county, municipality, city, town or school district, among others. By laying out a mitigation plan, especially one that covers multiple jurisdictions, the county, city and state can prepare for emergency situations.

As part of the Local Emergency Planning Committee or LEPC, county officials are key to assisting and preparing the plans Jackson County follows not only to keep the public informed of emergency preparedness strategies but also to respond in the event of an emergency situation under the direction of Jackson County Emergency Manager Wayne Cain.

That is achieved through the direction of volunteer and municipal fire departments throughout the county, distribution and promotion preparedness materials, and coordination with the health department and volunteer emergency services.

Having a plan before an emergency arises can lessen the impact of disasters such as grassland fire, tornado, hail and ice storms, earthquakes and outbreak of disease helping to reduce the loss of life and property.

But this requires that the mitigation plan is kept updated and those involved remain informed of the risks of an emergency situation as well as the steps necessary to assess the situation and make difficult choices, according to FEMA.

The board also took care of monthly business including approval of purchase orders and claims for the month of October.

