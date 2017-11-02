Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute provides training for local educator, community

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., — Oklahoma educators journeyed to the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center in October for hands-on training at the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute, a series of intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts.

In conjunction with acceptance, Sue Henthorn, an Altus Public School teacher, received a full scholarship to the program.

For almost 40 years, the Oklahoma Arts Institute has connected educators with some of the nation’s leading artists, offering professional development and valuable training for educators to take back to their classrooms across the state.

“[The Text Alive: Using Visual Theatre to Enhance Literacy] workshop was very rewarding to me,” said Henthorn. “I have learned a new way of working with my students, especially in subjects which cover a lot of reading material. The students will be able to participate in movement activities as well as activities at their desk.”

The workshops are geared to a variety of interests and teaching backgrounds. This year, participants chose from classes in photography, printmaking, painting, creative writing, early music education and more. Educators also learned techniques for using visual theater to enhance literacy, creativity and higher-level thinking with English language learners, as well as strategies for integrating visual arts into fields of science, technology, engineering and math or STEM.

This year, participants also had the chance to learn mural painting under the tutelage of prolific muralist, Bob Palmer. In partnership with the town of Olustee, Palmer led participants in the Olustee Mural Project. In the workshop, participants completed a large, outdoor mural, which now features prominently in Olustee’s downtown area. Participants not only brought new art to Olustee, but also learned the skills and processes involved in mural painting they can now use in their own communities.

Throughout the workshops, participants also participated in electives such as yoga, tai chi, T-shirt printing, meditation and nature walks.

“The Fall Arts Institute is one of the only continuing education opportunities in the arts for Oklahoma teachers,” said Julie Cohen, Oklahoma Arts Institute President and CEO. “With continuing cuts to public education, this kind of support for our educators is more critical than ever.”

Each year, the Oklahoma Arts Institute reaches more than 50,000 Oklahoma school children through their teachers’ attendance at OFAI. Oklahoma public school educators automatically receive full scholarships to attend OFAI, which include tuition, room, and board. Scholarships for this year’s Institute were provided by the State Department of Education and donors.

Next summer, Oklahoma high school students can study with the nation’s top artists at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, held June 9 through 24. Auditions for the program begin in January at locations across the state, and every accepted student receives a scholarship to the program. More information is available at www.oaiquartz.org.

Altus Public School educator Sue Henthorn http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_henthorn_sue_preview.jpeg Altus Public School educator Sue Henthorn Courtesy photos Students work on the Olustee mural http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_OlusteeMural.jpeg Courtesy photos Students work on the Olustee mural