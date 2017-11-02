Community rallies to recover loss in Blair house fire

Beating breast cancer, facing the ups and downs of building a career, raising a family and becoming involved in the community — these are the victories of Kathi and David Martin. But on Friday, Oct. 27, the Blair couple were faced with another challenge when their home burned shortly before noon.

It was deemed a complete loss.

David and Kathi have lived in Jackson County all of their lives. David has worked for Altus UPS for the last 34 years, while his wife, Kathi has taught elementary and junior high students for Blair Public Schools for the last 30 years.

In their home were photos, mementos and the trappings that made their house a home. While some were recovered, many were lost and irreplaceable.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the Martins following the fire with short-term assistance to meet their immediate needs including hotel expenses, clothing and food. Though the American Red Cross does not cover appliances or furniture, they were able to assist the Martins based on a damage assessment performed by Red Cross volunteers.

Friends and family of the Martins have set up an account at Peoples State Bank in Blair at 117 Main St. where donations can be made to help the family recover some of their loss from the house fire.

Glenda Atkinson, retired from Blair Public Schools, says Kathi and David are loved deeply by their neighbors including those on David’s route through Snyder, Frederick, Mountain Park and Roosevelt and Kathi’s many students and coworkers. The account gives those who love them most a chance to help them during their time of need, Atkinson said.

In addition to the account at Peoples State Bank, the Blair FFA Chapter is hosting a benefit dinner for the Martins at noon on Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Blair School cafeteria. The cost of a meal is a donation and take-out boxes are available and welcomed.

A benefit auction will follow at 2 p.m. with items and services anticipated.

“Come, enjoy dinner and bid on your favorite items,” Atkinson said. “Help us help the Martins.”

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

A framed picture hangs on the wall of this bedroom — a testament to the resiliency of the family affected by the fire. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_FireBedroom.jpg A framed picture hangs on the wall of this bedroom — a testament to the resiliency of the family affected by the fire. Courtesy photo The Martin’s kitchen after the fire on Oct. 27. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_FireKitchen.jpg The Martin’s kitchen after the fire on Oct. 27. Courtesy photo