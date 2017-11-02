Members of the All School Musical perform numbers from The Addams Family Musical Wednesday at the Altus Public Library for the Coffee Cup Bunch Friends of the Library. Performers are, from the left, Brayden Davis, Carly Stork, Gabriel Stevens and Mara Kennedy. Students will perform the Addams Family Musical on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Elua B. Peterson Auditorium at Altus High School, 400 N. Park Avenue. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $8 for reserved seating. For more information or tickets, call 580-481-2263.

