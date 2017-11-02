Posted on by


Members of the All School Musical perform numbers from The Addams Family Musical Wednesday at the Altus Public Library for the Coffee Cup Bunch Friends of the Library. Performers are, from the left, Brayden Davis, Carly Stork, Gabriel Stevens and Mara Kennedy. Students will perform the Addams Family Musical on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Elua B. Peterson Auditorium at Altus High School, 400 N. Park Avenue. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $8 for reserved seating. For more information or tickets, call 580-481-2263.


Members of the All School Musical perform numbers from The Addams Family Musical Wednesday at the Altus Public Library for the Coffee Cup Bunch Friends of the Library. Performers are, from the left, Brayden Davis, Carly Stork, Gabriel Stevens and Mara Kennedy. Students will perform the Addams Family Musical on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Elua B. Peterson Auditorium at Altus High School, 400 N. Park Avenue. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $8 for reserved seating. For more information or tickets, call 580-481-2263.

Members of the All School Musical perform numbers from The Addams Family Musical Wednesday at the Altus Public Library for the Coffee Cup Bunch Friends of the Library. Performers are, from the left, Brayden Davis, Carly Stork, Gabriel Stevens and Mara Kennedy. Students will perform the Addams Family Musical on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Elua B. Peterson Auditorium at Altus High School, 400 N. Park Avenue. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $8 for reserved seating. For more information or tickets, call 580-481-2263.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Adamms-Family-Musical.jpgMembers of the All School Musical perform numbers from The Addams Family Musical Wednesday at the Altus Public Library for the Coffee Cup Bunch Friends of the Library. Performers are, from the left, Brayden Davis, Carly Stork, Gabriel Stevens and Mara Kennedy. Students will perform the Addams Family Musical on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Elua B. Peterson Auditorium at Altus High School, 400 N. Park Avenue. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $8 for reserved seating. For more information or tickets, call 580-481-2263.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:51 pm |    

Community rallies to recover loss in Blair house fire

Community rallies to recover loss in Blair house fire
12:04 pm |    

Beckner finishes 15th at state, Lady Bulldogs 11th

Beckner finishes 15th at state, Lady Bulldogs 11th
9:55 am
Updated: 10:26 am. |    

Altus Bulldogs snap 16-year winless streak against the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders in a 26-15 win at Hightower Memorial Stadium on Friday

Altus Bulldogs snap 16-year winless streak against the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders in a 26-15 win at Hightower Memorial Stadium on Friday
comments powered by Disqus