Spooks, princesses and super heroesswarm Safety Town for Halloween treats

Jace Martinez, 8, lined up at 4:30 p.m. to wait 90 minutes for the opening of Spooky Town Tuesday night. He stood at the front of the gate to get into the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 120’s alternative to going door-to-door for trick-or-treat night.

With 28 miniature houses in an area the size of a basketball court, Martinez knew he could get candy from about 14 stations and walk away with a plastic pumpkin full of goodies that could keep him on a sugar high for days.

His father, Carlos Martinez, said he brought Jace, along with Emilio and Kylee, to the event knowing it was a safe environment for his children.

That was a sure bet as police officers dressed in costumes from “Ghostly Lady” to Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy. The Ghostly Lady, also known as officer Devin Dickerson, echoed Carlos’ statement from the law enforcement side, saying it pleases her to provide a safe place to trick-or-treat.

Businesses and organizations in Altus paid $100 to decorate a miniature house as well as put a business sign on the roof. They also donated candy for the event.

Allen Collins, a patrolman and FOP member who helped organize the event, said organizers began setting up at 8 a.m. Tuesday. He said donations of candy, decorations, food and time came from throughout the community — from individuals and local businesses to corporate chain stores with locations in Altus.

Though the morning was chilly and gray, volunteers stopped by Tuesday to help put up decorations and bring food for the officers working to make the event a success. In no time, the miniature businesses and streets of Safety Town were decked out in bats, pumpkins, skulls and cobwebs in anticipation of the evening’s trick-or-treaters.

By 6 p.m., the official start of the event, a three-block line had formed with more Batmans, princesses and Power Rangers still arriving. As different candy stations ran out of candy, “runners” would restock their supplies when they started getting low. By the end of the night, the FOP recorded 1,904 children visiting Spooky Town, according to Collins.

Ryan Graham, a service technician for CenterPoint Energy, one of the sponsors of the event, said the miniature houses in Safety Town were built in the 1980s and businesses agree to maintain the houses as part of a safety education program.

Volunteer Morgan Elkins, dressed as “Sammy the Safety Sloth,” was getting hugs and high fives from children while Mike Gundy, (also known as officer Thomas Hobbs) was firing finger pistols that Sooner fans were saying looked more like an “L.” Well, it is Bedlam week.

Xander Pantoga, 18 months old and dressed as a puppy dog, might have mixed up his celebrations, thinking it was better to give than receive. After receiving several gifts of candy at the start of the event, he tried to give some back to the Ghostly Lady. But, then again, she did look rather pale.

(Reporter Katrina Goforth contributed to this article)

Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Power Ranger Kaiden Jones, 2, gives a high five to Sammy the Safety Sloth Tuesday night at Spooky Town. Power Ranger Kaiden Jones, 2, gives a high five to Sammy the Safety Sloth Tuesday night at Spooky Town. Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Natalia Lopez, Kylee Martinez, Emilio Martinez, Jace Martinez and Landon Lopez hold the coveted positions as first in line for the Spooky Town Trick-Or-Treat Tuesday night. They arrived 90 minutes early to claim the spots. Natalia Lopez, Kylee Martinez, Emilio Martinez, Jace Martinez and Landon Lopez hold the coveted positions as first in line for the Spooky Town Trick-Or-Treat Tuesday night. They arrived 90 minutes early to claim the spots. Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Xander Pantoga, 18 months and dressed like a puppy dog, gets into the spirit of giving by trying to give candy to the Ghostly Lady. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Xander Pantoga, 18 months and dressed like a puppy dog, gets into the spirit of giving by trying to give candy to the Ghostly Lady. Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Mounds of decorations waited patiently Tuesday morning to be placed in just the right places to give a bit of fun fright. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times Mounds of decorations waited patiently Tuesday morning to be placed in just the right places to give a bit of fun fright. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times