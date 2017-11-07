County sees roadwork, courthouse improvements

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The board approved monthly reports and reconcilement for the assessor’s, treasurer’s, sheriff’s and county clerk’s offices and the county health department, blanket purchase orders and supplemental appropriations for the month of October.

The board took officers reports during the meeting. District 1 Commissioner Marty Clinton told the board the courthouse’s boiler should be operational by mid-week. The heating and cooling system has been undergoing maintenance since the end of October.

District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler planned with Sheriff Roger LeVick to position a county officer on County Road 175 south of Altus to prevent traffic from disrupting maintenance work beginning at 9 a.m. until about 11 a.m. today.

The board then approved to declare a Gateway laptop and Samsung DVR as surplus equipment from safety and emergency management. Equipment that is no longer necessary is deemed surplus materials to be sold at county auctions.

Butler told the board that surplus items would not be accepted after March 2.

The next public meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St.

For more information contact Chris Leville at 580-482-4420.