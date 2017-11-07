Council to discuss electric utility rates at meeting

While the Altus City Council and Altus Municipal Authority share their members, both bodies meet separately and consecutively on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Altus Municipal Complex at 509 S. Main St.

At the meeting of the City Council scheduled for tonight, the council plans to discuss amendments to the City of Altus Code of Ordinances to include sections concerning electricity rates, traffic, municipal court and Altus’ status as a bird sanctuary.

In April 2016, the City Council approved changes to the electric utility rate. Amending Chapter 28 of the Code of Ordinances would repeal those approved changes and replace them with a five-year rate chart.

The five-year rate chart would include a monthly $32.37 residential customer charge for the January 2018 billing cycle with $0.1085 per kilowatt hour of electricity used, a $37.11 small commercial customer charge with $0.0956 per kilowatt hour, and a $63.36 large commercial customer charge with $0.0619 per kilowatt hour and $11.59 demand charge per kilowatt hour. These rates would increase through 2022.

The amendment would also create rates for solar power of $42.08 for residential customers, $48.24 for small commercial customers and $82.39 for large commercial customers.

If passed, the amendment would be effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances entitled “Motor Vehicle and Traffic,” Article I, would result in the repeal of the collection of a vehicle impound fee of $100 that was approved on Nov. 3, 2015.

An amendment to Chapter 18, would result in the increase of municipal court fees in accordance with state law. Along with increasing fees, the amendment would authorize the City of Altus to create new fees, add, replace and remove law references as authorized by state law of Oklahoma.

Amending Chapter 5, entitled “Animal and Fowl,” Article IV, would repeal the designation of the City of Altus as a bird sanctuary. The City Council designated the entire area within the city limits as a bird sanctuary in 1979. This prohibited trapping and hunting all birds, but this has increased the population of some birds beyond what the City of Altus deems reasonable levels.

Repealing the amendment would allow property owners to trap and hunt birds to control the bird population in Altus.

Also on the agenda, the council plans to discuss the restoration of the B-47 airplane sitting stationary at Hightower Park at the corner of Park Lane and Broadway.

Plans to restore the B-47 plane, on loan to the City of Altus from the National Museum of the United States Air Force, would begin at the City Council’s approval. Upon approval, city staff will develop a request for proposal to restore the paint, marking and decals on the airplane at Hightower Park. Contractors considered would be presented to the council at a later date.

The City Council will also meet in executive session tonight to discuss ongoing negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, or IAFF, Local No. 2749 for a collective bargaining agreement for the fiscal year 2017-2018.

In executive session, they will also discuss the pending matters of David Fuqua and Benjamin Luna with their respective legal counselors, and resolution of claims of Larry Wallace under the City of Altus’ former self-funded worker’s compensation fund.

The Altus Municipal Authority will be discussing the possible purchase of a new sanitation sideloader truck in the amount of $168,900 from Southwestern Equipment Company and the authorization of city staff to bid to purchase a compactor for the City of Altus landfill.

For more information, contact City Clerk Debbie Davis at 580-481-2244.