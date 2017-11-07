New Okla. law allows military personnel to carry weapons

On Nov. 1, legislation went into effect that allows active duty military, Reserve or National Guard members to carry a concealed or unconcealed handgun.

Senate Bill 35 was signed into law in May 2017. Authored by Republican Sen. Kim David, SB 35 modifies the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act.

The changes allow military personnel who are 21 years of age or older to carry their own personal handgun as long as they also have a valid military ID and valid Oklahoma ID or driver’s license.

Individuals will be still be required to be in possession of their Oklahoma ID or driver’s license at all times when carrying an authorized pistol. But the requirements may not stop there.

The Department of Defense Arming and the Use of Force Directive lays out standards for the arming, carrying of firearms and the use of force by DoD personnel whether they’re active duty or those employed by contract, which includes guidance for permitting the carrying of privately owned firearms for purposes that are not associated with the performance of official duties.

According to the directive, written requests to carry a privately owned firearm either concealed or open carry must affirm that the individual meets applicable federal, state and local requirements, along with a written statement affirming that the individual will not be under the influence of any intoxicating or hallucinatory substance while carrying the firearm.

Other requirements include informing the arming authority about any changes that may affect carry status; complying with federal, state and local law regarding possession and use of a privately owned firearm; and acknowledgment of personal liability for injuries, death or property damage caused in connection with the firearm.

The directive puts eligibility requirements on individuals who apply. Those who have been subject to past or pending disciplinary action that calls the individual’s fitness to carry a firearm into question or a conviction of, or facing current charges for, a violation of a state or federal crime in the civilian criminal system may cause the request to carry a privately owned firearm to be denied.

Though Oklahoma state law places only three requirements, the DoD places the discretion in the hands of the arming authorities.

Before SB 35 made it to Gov. Mary Fallin’s desk, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations — the issuing office for handgun permits in Oklahoma — determined the changes would have some negative impact on the OSBI’s revolving fund revenue.

Though difficult to pinpoint which of the 13.6 percent of self-defense act, or SDA, handgun license applicants who answer “yes” to the application question about military service are active duty military, active reservist and active National Guard members, the OSBI estimated the fiscal impact of losing revenue from just 5 percent of those would be approximately $300,000 from the total revenue.

Those wishing to apply for an SDA handgun license must follow the directions laid out by the OSBI which includes submitting an application and a fee ranging from $100 for a five-year license to $200 for a 10-year license for an initial application. Renewal application fees are $85 for a five-year license and $170 for a 10-year license. These fees do not include a $25 fee for fingerprinting and criminal history checks at the local sheriff’s office.

A new applicant can expect to pay at least $125, that doesn’t include firearm safety and training classes.

In a press statement, David called it a redundancy and unnecessary expense for active duty military personnel to be required to obtain a license to carry a handgun.

David went on to say extensive training with weapons makes the requirement of having a gun license unnecessary for military members.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abraham Velez, 97th Security Forces Squadron response force member, practices changing his magazine on Sept. 14, 2016, Altus Air Force Base, Okla. 97th SFS Airmen participated in a week-long training course that taught hand-to-hand defensive and subduing techniques, weapons handling and clearing and securing buildings, aircraft and buses as a team.