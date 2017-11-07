Local FFA member competes in state quiz finals

Staff report

STILLWATER – Nicklaus Armstrong of the Blair Future Farmers of America Chapter was one of 50 high school freshman FFA members from across Oklahoma to qualify for the state finals of the Greenhand Quiz Career Development Event held on the campus of Oklahoma State University Oct. 31.

To qualify for the state finals, FFA members must score high on a 50-question written exam and survive a 100-question oral elimination round, according to a press release from FFA. Questions were selected from the Official FFA Manual and other identified sources.

With more than 26,912 members in 360 Oklahoma chapters, FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division within the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.

FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

For more information, visit www.okffa.org.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_-43-1.jpg