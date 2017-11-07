Altus hosts playoff game Friday against Lawton Eisenhower

Staff report

Altus High School will host a first-round Class 5A playoff football game at Hightower Memorial Stadium between the Bulldogs and the Lawton Eisenhower Eagles on Friday. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

There are no reserved tickets. All tickets are $7 and will be on sale Thursday in the Athletic Office at Altus High School or at the gate on Friday night.

Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association, or OSSAA, will allow all veterans with a valid ID and one guest free admission to the playoff game this Friday night.

The only other passes accepted will be the OSSAA issued pass.