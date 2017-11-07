Saturday’s Relay For Life

LEFT: Coordinators for the Relay for Life event held Saturday, Megan Lewis and Jennifer Lee, open the event with words of encouragment for surviors, a welcome for participants and announcements of the day’s events.
ABOVE: At Relay for Life, students from Off the Wall Dance Studio directed by Leah Wall performed at the opening of the event Saturday.
