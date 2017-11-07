Senior quarterback Jake Vargas gets an emotional hug from his dad, Altus head coach Todd Vargas, as he looks at his mom, Lorie, and sister, Jordyn, Thursday night during senior night. Seniors from all fall sports as well as band members, cheerleaders, trainers and dance team members were introduced either before the game or at halftime. Ironically, Todd rested Jake on senior night to get him ready for playoffs this week.

Senior quarterback Jake Vargas gets an emotional hug from his dad, Altus head coach Todd Vargas, as he looks at his mom, Lorie, and sister, Jordyn, Thursday night during senior night. Seniors from all fall sports as well as band members, cheerleaders, trainers and dance team members were introduced either before the game or at halftime. Ironically, Todd rested Jake on senior night to get him ready for playoffs this week. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_AltusVsWHSenior-night.jpg Senior quarterback Jake Vargas gets an emotional hug from his dad, Altus head coach Todd Vargas, as he looks at his mom, Lorie, and sister, Jordyn, Thursday night during senior night. Seniors from all fall sports as well as band members, cheerleaders, trainers and dance team members were introduced either before the game or at halftime. Ironically, Todd rested Jake on senior night to get him ready for playoffs this week.