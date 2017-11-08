Police arrest juvenile connected to shooting

Altus police have arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Police began their investigation on October 28, 2017, after the victim told police he was driving his white Ford pickup in the 900 block of South Kennedy.

According to the victim, the 15-year-old and another juvenile suspect began shooting at him. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a white pickup leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police contacted the pickup and it’s driver a short time later in the 100 block of East Pecan. The pickup was riddled with bullets and there were no injuries reported. Police identified the two juvenile suspects and the case was forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney’s office. Arrest warrants were issued through the Jackson County District Court for both juveniles late Monday afternoon.

Police took the 15-year-old juvenile into custody Tuesday morning and investigators continue their search for a16-year-old male juvenile involved. The 15-year-old is being held at the Jackson County Jail and is awaiting transport to a Juvenile detention center.