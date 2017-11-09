Plan ahead: Fire dangers increase with mild winter

As Oklahoma enters the drier part of the year, with cooler temperatures, higher winds and lower humidity, the risk of fire increases. But every fire can be prevented with a little planning and preparation.

The American Red Cross reports that it responds to nearly 64,000 disasters, most of which are home fires. Seven people die daily from a house fire, most are children or elderly who can’t get out of a burning home on their own. Thirty-six people suffer injuries related to house fires daily and more than $7 billion in property damage occurs annually.

Developing fire-safe habits can prevent home fires by keeping items that can catch fire at least three feet away from things such as space heaters and stoves;

• smoke outside away from flammable fabrics and pressurized oxygen;

• douse cigarette butts with water before disposal;

• turn off portable heaters when leaving the vicinity or going to sleep; and

• never leave a burning candle unattended.

Preparing your home for a fire emergency is as easy as installing a smoke alarm on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas such as a hallway. Testing smoke alarms every month and talking with all family members about a fire escape plan can help prepare your home for the unthinkable.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, items that block doors and windows could prevent escape in case of a fire. Along with making a plan with your family, unblocking exits could mean getting out in time.

A family plan should include identifying every possible exit and escape route, a floor plan of the home and an outside meeting place that is stationary and practice the plan with everyone in the household.

If a fire does occur, getting out and staying out until help arrives can prevent further injury and death.