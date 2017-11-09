NBC installs public art on North Altus site

Staff Report

NBC Oklahoma added a public art piece to the Altus community this week, when an Oklahoma City artist installed an outdoor sculpture series outside the bank’s Altus location at 101 Sequoyah.

The sculpture series, called “Strengthening the Voids” by artist Joe Slack, consists of five separate pieces made of powder-coated steel and painted in green hues for the bank. NBC commissioned the work as part of Chairman Ken Fergeson’s ongoing commitment to supporting public art and Oklahoma artists.

“I’ve always loved public art, which is free for anyone to enjoy and serves as a landmark for a community,” Fergeson said. “Such art gives a place an identity and residents a sense of pride.”

Previously, NBC has commissioned and financed two life-sized monuments in Altus, both by Western artist and Oklahoma native Harold T. Holden – “Vision Seeker,” located in the southwest corner of the Altus City Park, and “Crossing the Red” on Jackson County Courthouse grounds.

Slack said the newest sculptures feature holes which he calls “voids” that represent the challenges and situations of life, and they are joined by rods – the supports people receive in life that help fill the voids, connect them and make them stronger.

Joe Slack, left, and NBC Oklahoma Chairman Ken Fergesen, pose in front of the newly installed public art pieces at NBC’s north Altus branch. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SlackSculpture2.jpg Joe Slack, left, and NBC Oklahoma Chairman Ken Fergesen, pose in front of the newly installed public art pieces at NBC’s north Altus branch.