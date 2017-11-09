Kime Anderson Wedding

On Oct. 14, 2017, Debra R. Kime and Lane Anderson were married at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Altus. Jeff Moore, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiated the double-ring ceremony.

Debra is the daughter of George H. Kime, Jr. and DeeAnn Kime of Altus. Lane is the son of Delbert Anderson and Joy Pogue of Vinita. Debra is a secretary and Lane is a pin rider/cowboy. The couple plan to make their home in Meade, Kansas.

Debra wore a mermaid-cut, strapless gown with sparkles and lace. Her maid of honor was Cynthia L. Kime, who wore a brown, lace dress with three-quarter sleeves. The bridesmaids were Nicholet Furr of Altus and Mackinzie Kime of Milam, Texas. Their flower girls were Dalleigh Anderson of Altus and Josie Anderson of Vinita. The girls wore white dresses.

Chanod “Bud” Campbell of Altus served as best man. Jay Anderson of Vinita and Cody Anderson of Altus served as groomsmen. William Kime of Milam, Texas, served as usher. Max Anderson of Vinita served as ring bearer.

Max Anderson of Vinita was the guest registry attendant and music was provided by Edee Hayden and Donnie Rowlett.

Debra and Lane’s parents hosted a reception at First Baptist Church fellowship hall following the ceremony. Lisa Chaney and Abby Abernathy of Altus and Kimberley Armstrong of Oklahoma City were servers at the reception. The parents of the bride hosted a rehearsal dinner Oct. 13 at Western Sizzlin in Altus.