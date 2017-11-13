Altus Chamber names award winners

During the second Altus Chamber Gala, the organization presented the award for Excellence in Innovation to White Buffalo Coffee. Pictured are, left to right, Chamber Board Chairman Jed Winters presenting the award to, left to right, Stan Socha, Aimee Socha, Jessica Buxton and Jeremy Buxton.

Chamber Board Chairman Jed Winters presented the Excellence in Community Service award to Wilmes Chevrolet and Superstore. Receiving the honor from Winters are Jeff Wilmes and Dave Madl.

The Chamber’s Excellence in Philanthropy Award went to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. Casey Miranda receives the award on behalf of the hospital from Jed Winters.

The Altus Chamber presented Katherine Hale, executive director of the Southern Prairie Libray System, with the Volunteer of the Year award. Chamber Board Chairman Jed Winters presents Hale with the award.

Altus Chamber Board Chairman, left, named Dana Darby, superintendent of Altus Christian Academy, with the Chairman’s Award For Excellence.