Use caution, alternative routes for Falcon Road

Drivers will have to slow down to 25 miles per hour for the next several months while construction continues on Falcon Road. Construction stretching from Main Street to Park Lane began this week and is projected to continue through mid-summer 2018, weather permitting.

In a statement released by the City of Altus, this Oklahoma Department of Transportation reconstruction project has support from the City of Altus with $844,977 in matching funds from the city for this $2.5 million project that utilizes $1.7 million in federal funds.

That money is planned to fund a three-lane widening, a new concrete surface, road shoulders, LED street lights and sidewalks running along the south side of Falcon Road for pedestrian traffic near Altus Intermediate School on Howse Street.

The City of Altus Streets Department reports that a temporary lane is currently under construction on the north side of Falcon Road and various crossing intersections will be closed at different times during the reconstruction project.

Drivers can also expect heavier traffic and reduced lighting while improvements are installed. A heavy traffic area that could see delays would be Howse Street and Falcon Road between 7 and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays for school traffic going to and from Altus Intermediate School and the Early Childhood Center. Utilizing headlights or other routes may help prevent congestion and visibility issues.

The City of Altus recommends that local traffic only use Falcon Road and drivers find alternative routes including Tamarack Road, Broadway and A Street, though access to businesses on Falcon Road will still be available while ODOT reassesses controlled access points from commercial properties.

Drivers will still be able to access the Altus Reservoir from Spurgeon Street.

For more information contact the City of Altus Street Department at (580) 481- 2224.