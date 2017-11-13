Judge sets $150K bond for human trafficking suspect

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances Thursday before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby.

Malcolm Jefferson, 23, was charged with human trafficking and conspiracy to commit child prostitution. A court date is scheduled for Jefferson on Dec. 14 at 1:15 p.m. with a $150,000 bond.

David Cieminski, 37, of Altus, was charged with obstructing an officer and resisting an officer. A court date is scheduled for Cieminski on Nov. 14 at 1:15 p.m. with a $25,000 bond.

Kentraiyle Robinson, 21, of Altus, was charged with driving with a canceled license, transporting a loaded firearm, transporting an open container, failure to maintain insurance and operating a vehicle with an expired tag. A court date is scheduled for Robinson on Nov. 27 at 1:15 p.m. with a $10,000 bond.

Tony Garcia, 39, of Altus, was arrested on a motion to revoke for Garcia on a charge from 2016. A court date is scheduled for Garcia on Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. with a $5,000 bond.

Raymond Garcia, 42 of Altus, pleaded guilty to obstructing an officer. Garcia was given nine days with credit for nine days served, a $100 fine and court costs.

Initial appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Jackson county courthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

For those defendants who bond out of jail. Court hearings are held at the Jackson CountyCourthouse at 101 N. Main St., third floor.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursdays at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. Main St. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.

