County enters agreement with Cooperative Extension Service

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse.

The board approved a Cooperative Extension Services agreement with the board of commissioners for July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018. The agreement between Oklahoma State University acting for and on behalf of its cooperative extension service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides for a total budget of $25,836 for Jackson County Cooperative Extension Service to provide services in Jackson County with the help of the county board of commissioners.

The Jackson County Cooperative Extension Service provides educational opportunities such as 4-H and youth development as well as research that promotes economic and agricultural development.

Its budget includes contractual services, personal services, travel expenses, maintenance and operations, capital outlay and optional fringe expenses.

In return, the board of commissioners agrees to provide office space for the extension office with adequate space and utilities at their own expense. Commissioners also agree to provide financial support in the amounts laid out in the budget that is disbursed upon claims submitted by the extension director.

County Treasurer Renee Howard reported that use tax collected from the State of Oklahoma for September 2017 totaled $8,783.42, a total of $1,641.05 more than use tax collected in August. Howard also reported that county sales tax collected from the State of Oklahoma for September totaled $110,639.23, a total of $8.941.95 less than county sales tax collected in August. These taxes are allocated for November.

The board also received bids for a mulching attachment and forestry kit for a John Deere MH 60C model or the equivalent from CL Boyd of Lawton and Oklahoma City, Yellow House of Wichita Falls and Western Equipment of Altus. The board approved the bid from Western Equipment as the lowest bid of $36,000.

The board also took care of regular business including approval of the minutes from the Nov. 6 meeting, monthly reports and reconcilement, blanket purchase orders and claims.

The next meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled Monday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. For more information contact Chris Leville at 580-482-4420.