High school presents ‘The Addams Family: The Musical’

Altus High School All-School Production presents ‘The Addams Family: The Musical’ next Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Eula B. Peterson Auditorium at Altus High School.

According to information released by the school district, Charles Addams’ beloved characters have been the inspiration for the hit ’60s TV show and the movies from the early ’90s. Now the Addams and their taste for dark and spooky are back in a new musical that is quickly becoming one of the most performed shows in the country.

Director Nick Young said with a fantastic score and some hilarious antics from the cast, this is sure to be a show that the whole family will enjoy.

Tickets are $8 for reserved seating and $5 for balcony general admission. To reserve tickets, stop by the high school choir room between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. this week or the high school auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. today or Thursday. For additional information call (580)481-2663.”