Police log for Nov. 10-13

Incidents

Friday, Nov. 10

12:59 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1601 S. Park Lane

2:20 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 2101 E. Broadway St.

9:19 a.m., Fire, 600 Quail Run South

12:55 p.m., Man with a gun, 1500 block Falcon Road

7:12 p.m., Motorist assist, Navajoe Road and Broadway Street

Saturday, Nov. 11

1:31 a.m., Fight, 2101 E. Broadway St.

3:30 a.m., Fight, Horizon Drive

10:08 a.m., Burglary, 519 N. Lee St.

2:15 p.m., Fight, 1218 N. Grady St.

4:49 p.m., Abandoned vehicle, 400 block West Broadway Street

10:02 p.m., Juvenile in need of assistance, 2800 block Shiloh Lane

Sunday, Nov. 12

12:48 a.m., Intoxicated driver, 421 N. Main St.

1:22 a.m., Assist other agencies, 200 block North Main Street

3:35 p.m., Animal abduction, 700 block Ell Street

6:37 p.m., Fraud, 300 block Libra Street

Monday, Nov. 13

12:28 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 500 West Broadway Street

1:30 a.m., Check building security, 800 block North Main Street

2:26 a.m., Check building security, 400 W. Broadway St.

Arrests

Friday, Nov. 10

Betty Ann Hooper, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Kelcie Jolynn Howard, 22, uses drug paraphernalia to introduce into the human body a controlled dangerous substance.

Copus Lester, 45, maliciously injures, defaces or destroys another’s property.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Eric Lynn Casias, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.

Michelle Putnam, 48, larceny of an automobile, motor vehicle, aircraft or construction equipment.