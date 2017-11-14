Board names Worbes next superintendent

The Altus Public Schools Board of Education unanimously selected Roe Worbes as the district’s next superintendent during its regular meeting Monday at the district office.

Worbes will replace current Superintendent Roger Hill in July. Hill announced plans to retire at the end of this academic year which ends June 30.

Worbes agreed to a three-year contract for $125,000 in annual salary plus benefits with the caveat that the board will evaluate his performance annually and adjustments could be made to his salary accordingly.

Worbes started his professional career as a junior high science teacher in Mangum in 1990. He moved to Altus Middle School in 1992 where he taught sixth grade science and coached seventh grade football, basketball and baseball for five years. He was recognized as the Altus Middle School Teacher of the Year in 1998.

From 2001 to 2002 he served as assistant principal at Altus Junior High School and then as principal there from 2002 to 2014. The district raised his status to assistant superintendent in 2014 where he also served as director or related service.

Worbes graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor of science in education in 1990. He later completed a master of science degree in education administration from SWOSU in 2000 and earned certification in pre-K through 12 superintendent and certification as a five-12 grade secondary principal as part of that degree.

On his resume, he noted that he wanted to continue the “rich traditions of Altus Public Schools: loyalty, tenacity and courage.”

Besides approving Worbes’ contract, the board also approved a $500 stipend for full- and part-time employees as a Christmas bonus. The district has 386.52 full-time and 11.91 part-time employees who qualify for the stipends. The stipends cost the district $233,380 with employee benefits.

In other action, the board:approved by consent agenda an agreement to allow Wal-Mart to sell Altus Bulldog clothing with an 8 percent royalty going back to the district, out-of-state travel plans by athletic, band and choir groups and use of school facilities by outside groups; and

• heard reports on dropout rates at Altus High School and Altus Junior High. As of Oct. 1, Altus High School has 14 net drop outs this year compared to 41 last year and Altus Junior High has had two drop outs this year. Both discussed methods of trying to get the dropouts back in school or attending alternative schools.

Roe Worbes http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Roe-WorbesGrayscale-1.jpg Roe Worbes Roe Worbes http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Roe-Worbes-1.jpg Roe Worbes

District also approves a $500 stipend as a Christmas bonus