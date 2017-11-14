October sheriff’s report

Jackson County Sheriff Roger Levick reports that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies took a total of 17 written reports, one breaking and entering, one damage to property, one fraud, one harassment, one recovered stolen property, one runaway, one sexual assault/abuse, one death, three stolen vehicles, equipment/property, three thefts, one vandalism and two violation of protective order.

The deputies responded to a total of 493 calls for the month.

The following is a summary of the calls: 79 inmate transports either to or from the courthouse or other law enforcement agencies, five juvenile transports, 72 traffic stops, 31 cattle out calls, served 25 warrants, responded to 16 alarm calls, eight stranded or abandoned vehicles, 19 suspicious vehicles or persons, 33 officer or agency assists, 10 fire or emergency calls, served 109 civil papers, one civilian transport, 85 other miscellaneous calls, open doors, assist on accidents, check individuals welfare, shots fired and others.

As of Oct. 31, 2017, there were 154 inmates in custody, 145 were booked in to the jail, 164 were released either by bonding, time served or court-order released.

The department traveled in excess of 15,000 miles performing duties in the month of October.