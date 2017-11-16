Angel tree fosters Christmas joy

Staff Report

The Jackson County Department of Human Services is once again having an Angel Tree gift drive. The Angel Tree’s will be located at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St. starting Nov. 16 and at MidFirst Bank at 2511 N Main St. starting Dec. 1.

Every angel on the Christmas tree represents a child that is currently involved with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and is placed in our area. The children may be placed with a relative or in a traditional foster home. The children need your help to make their Christmas bright, especially during a time in their lives when everything else seems hopeless.

The angels tell the age and sex of the child and include a number that will link the gifts to the correct child. Some angels also include a wish list for that particular child.

DHS is asking for local partners this year to make each child’s Christmas one of excitement and joy. Unwrapped gifts need to be returned to the Jackson DHS office, 201 S. Main St., by Dec. 14 to ensure each child receives a gift.

They are asking that numbered angels be attached to the corresponding gift so they can be matched with the correct child. Questions may be directed to the Child Welfare Unit at the Jackson County DHS office at 580-480-3400.