Community opens wide for luncheon

Hundreds of people swarmed the First United Methodist Church Wednesday to take part in the 49th Country Kitchen Christmas Bazaar Wednesday morning.

The event included a lunch of coleslaw, beans, beef stew, cornbread and peach cobbler for $7 if you ate it there or $8 for a takeout meal.

When the event started in 1968 it involved just the members of the Women’s Society of Christian Service, a group that later became known as the United Methodist Women. The next year the group opened it to all members of the church and began serving lunch at the event, according to co-chairwoman Jacquelyn Parrish. It was eventually opened to the entire community and has been a mainstay for more than 45 years.

The event included a candy and baked goods sale and a quilt auction.

Money raised at the event goes to support local, national and international charities including the church’s Project Noel, Operation Care and Mothers’ Day Out.

Abigail Thalhofer, 4, opens wide for a bite of cole slaw Wednesday morning at the Country Kitchen luncheon at the First United Methodist Church. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Country-Kitchen-1.jpg Abigail Thalhofer, 4, opens wide for a bite of cole slaw Wednesday morning at the Country Kitchen luncheon at the First United Methodist Church.