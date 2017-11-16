Men4Music performs Friday at WOSC

Staff Report

The Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council will present the local quartet Men4Music in a free concert on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Western Oklahoma State College Performing Arts Auditorium, 2801 N. Main Street in Altus.

The singers are well-known in Altus and the surrounding area for their many pursuits in other fields as well as their vocal talents and love of music. They are managed, directed and accompanied by Nancy Cox. Audience members of all ages will enjoy a lovely evening of vocal harmonies as Men4Music performs a varied program of contemporary music and holiday favorites.

The Men4Music members include Don Stone, tenor I; Ken Cox, baritone; Jim Bayers, bass; and Ken Ward, tenor II.

The concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served in the foyer of the WOSC auditorium after the concert and there will be an opportunity to meet the musicians.

