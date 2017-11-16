2 ways to show ‘thanks’ this week

You can show your compassion and give back to the community in the next five days by donating a turkey for the 5th Annual Turkey Giveaway and helping stock the Community Cupboard by donating non-perishable food items through the Harvest for the Hungry food drive.

D&D Sports, Jimbo’s Liquor and Tyson’s Food will give out turkeys from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Mr. Bill’s Grocery Store, 401 W. Broadway in Altus. A group of volunteers go to local businesses and individuals in the community asking them to donate a turkey. Last year, more than 200 turkeys, as well as canned goods and desserts, were donated. The turkeys have marking tags on them so that the recipient of the turkey knows who made the donation.

Turkey donors include families, churches, businesses, organizations and groups. Organizers are asking turkey donors to drop them off on Monday or Tuesday, the day of the giveaway, at Jimbo’s Convenience Store, 2800 N. Main, where they will be kept in the store’s cooler until Tuesday evening.

Dan Goodson III, one of the organizers, said the public is invited to attend the giveaway which will include Christmas music and hot cocoa.

Meanwhile, volunteers throughout the city will pick up Harvest for the Hungry sacks by 9 a.m. Saturday at your residence. Molly Reid started the program 30 years ago when she saw the Community Cupboard’s diminishing food supply during the winter months. The event has grown in popularity and she now has a city map divided into sections where 24 volunteer groups can pick up the sacks that were initially left at residences on Nov. 4. A list of needs of the Community Cupboard was printed and attached to the sacks. That includes canned goods, pasta, canned meat and peanut butter as well as toiletries including tissue paper, disposable diapers and laundry detergent.

If you forget to leave your bag in time for the volunteers to pick them up, you can take them to a trailer either the United Supermarket on East Broadway or the Ace Hardware on North Main Street between 9 a.m and noon Saturday.

For more information about Harvest for the Hungry, call (580) 482-5040 and for more information about the 5th Annual Turkey Giveaway, call Goodson at (580) 471-8539 or Jimbo’s at (580) 477-4141.