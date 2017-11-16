Former blind crossing safer with signals

A year-long endeavor to make a railroad crossing on Navajoe Road a little safer was completed over the weekend.

Two train tracks separate traffic on East Broadway Street and traffic traveling to and from Altus Primary School on Glenda Street and Altus Junior High on South Park Lane, as well as traffic for the City of Altus Park and Recreation facilities and Cole Heights Park on Katy Drive. The northernmost set of tracks has been a blind crossing for many years.

Surrounded on both side by houses with no signal lights, the railroad on Navajoe Street is a dangerous spot for drivers, Altus Street Director Chad Osbourne said. The addition of railroad signals will take care of any near misses that Osbourne said he’s seen many times.

Though there aren’t many who would get excited about a railroad sign, Osbourne believes the addition will save lives and has been working on the project since he took the job at the street department.

“I sat down and made a list of everyone I thought might be able to help with this project,” Osbourne said. “And it took a lot of phone calls to find everyone who would need to be involved.”

Representatives from the City of Altus, Oklahoma Department of Transportation Railroad Division and contractors met with the help of Osbourne and Jackson County’s Representative Charles Ortega. Osbourne said the response was unanimous that the intersection was not safe and needed signals.

Osbourne said the project couldn’t have been completed without the connections he received through Ortega, “that’s really when we got the ball rolling.”

The project cost ODOT close to $200,000 and cost nothing for the City of Altus, but getting that funding and the railroad sign did involve a lengthy application and approval process, according to Osbourne.