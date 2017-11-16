Smokeout tobacco use with Great American Smoke Out

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY — Smokers across Oklahoma are encouraged to quit tobacco for a day, or a lifetime, during the Great American Smokeout (GASO) today. Since 1970, the event has symbolized a new beginning for tobacco users throughout the country.

Last year, hundreds of Oklahomans utilized Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline services during GASO. Each year, millions of Americans participate in the event by putting down their cigarettes.

“Year after year, GASO participants support each other as they begin the process of quitting tobacco,” said John Woods, Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust executive director. “Whether you’re thinking about quitting tobacco, currently quitting tobacco, or supporting loved ones in their quit journey, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can provide free resources and support.”

Quitting tobacco can be difficult. Because of this, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline encourages Oklahomans to start small and finish big during GASO by acknowledging successes and tackling tobacco cravings head-on. The Helpline offers tips for beating cravings and getting ahead of stressors at OKhelpline.com.

In addition to tips and resources online, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides free services including text and email support and free patches, gum or lozenges. Additionally, Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to assist in creating a customized Quit Plan.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to quitting tobacco. However, the Helpline’s evaluation results show that those who work with a Quit Coach™ and use the full range of services available have the best chance of quitting.

“With so many resources available, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can help users build out a Quit Plan in preparation for the Great American Smokeout, allowing them to quit not only for one day, but hopefully for life,” said Paola Klein, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator.

Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.