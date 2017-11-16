Red Kettle Campaign collects donations for community

The Salvation Army is kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Friday. Since 1891, the Red Kettles have been a part of the holiday season. Today, the Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people during Thanksgiving and Christmas with the help of donations received through the Red Kettle Campaign.

After the kickoff Friday morning at Wal-mart in Altus, you might start seeing bell-ringers braving the winter weather. According to the Salvation Army, a bell-ringer is the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 an hour that can provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter for an individual for the night.

The funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign aren’t only used during Christmas. Those funds are spent throughout the year to provide basic needs, housing, youth service, rehabilitation services, counseling and spiritual care to people in the community. They also help the Salvation Army respond to natural disasters and crisis situations within their community.

One way Red Kettle donations help Altus is through a community-wide Thanksgiving meal served on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army at 1100 Park Lane. For the last seven years, Maj. Ben Walters and his volunteers have been serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants to fellowship, eat and share their gratitude with their community.

As with any Thanksgiving meal, there’s a lot of preparation required to make sure the turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and green bean casserole are ready for hungry guests. Maj. Walters is still looking for volunteers to ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign, work in the Salvation Army office and thrift store and to help serve food at the soup kitchen.

For those who would like to volunteer but can’t physically ring a bell, the Salvation Army has an Online Red Kettle program that allows online donations at salvationarmyaok.org.

For more information, contact Maj. Walters at 580-482-8577.