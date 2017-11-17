Working through the ranks positioned Worbes well for superintendent position

Ever since teachers at Navajo School ignited a passion for science in Roe Worbes’ life, a normal progression of taking on new challenges has prepared him to become the next superintendent for Altus Public Schools.

He started as a junior high science teacher in Mangum for two years before moving to Altus Middle School to teach science and eventually coach football, basketball and baseball at that level.

Administrators quickly took note of his leadership skills and potential as an administrator and encouraged him to continue his education.

While working on a master’s degree in education administration, he became certified as a secondary principal for grades five through 12 and a pre-school to 12th-grade superintendent.

“I thought I’d be a junior high science teacher the rest of my life,” Worbes said.

He took a position of assistant principal at Altus Junior High knowing that the principal planned to retire the next year. When he did, Worbes became principal and served there for 12 years.

Serving as a teacher, coach, an assistant principal and principal provided him with a wide range of perspectives and an understanding of how the school system works.

About four years ago, Superintendent Roger Hill asked him about his career aspirations. “I told him I’d like to take his job someday,” Worbes said.

Hill promoted Worbes to assistant superintendent in 2014 and added the responsibility of Director of Related Services. In that role, Worbes oversaw non-academic responsibilities including maintenance, groundskeepers, security and nursing. “Everything except the cooks,” he said.

At the same time, Worbes worked with Hill to learn the minutia of school funding including budgeting and other superintendent responsibilities.

Altus Public Schools Board of Education District three representative Stephen Barnett said Worbes fit the job description well and the only question was how well he would interview for the job.

“He hit a home run,” Barnett said. “He’s a local guy who wants to live here the rest of his life and he’s been passionate about the students and education and every role he’s taken, whatever it was.”

The board didn’t even consider another candidate, he said.

“He’s the hardest working administrator I’ve ever been around as a parent or a school board member,” Barnett said. “You can’t ask anything more than a guy who will roll up his sleeves and do what needs to be done.” He noted that he drove a school bus on Wednesday to help out.

Worbes grew up on a peanut farm in the Warren area of Jackson County. His family history in the area dates back to before statehood when modern day Jackson County was part of Greer County, Texas. His ancestors had a post office box in Indian Territory before Oklahoma became a state. The family farm included cattle, horses, goats and chickens. Both of his parents trained to become teachers but his dad decided it wasn’t for him after he went through student teaching. While his mom taught school, his dad worked for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services for 30 years before retiring and working for the school district in maintenance and grounds keeping for a decade.

His younger sister, Melisa Parsons, who teaches fifth- and sixth-grade math in Altus, admitted she had an ornery side and Roe kept her on the straight and narrow.

“As an older brother, he was always directing me and leading me in the right direction,” she said. “He didn’t get all of the orneriness out of me, but he tried.”

She said he was known as a strict principal in the district but “he has strong leadership skills and a real passion for children.”

Worbes is married to Johna Bates Worbes and they have three children, Shelby Worbes, 26, of Altus, Brekyn Worbes, 20, a junior at Oklahoma State University, and Bates Worbes, 17, a junior at Altus High School.

As he looks over a career that has progressed from a middle school science teacher to the superintendent position, he said: “God has always put me where I need to be.”

Roe Worbes says he’s a real “people person,” and he feared that moving into administration would cause him to lose touch with the students. “I found out I will still have an impact on kids,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

