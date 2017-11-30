LEFT: Western Oklahoma State College Homecoming King Jace Zacharias escorts Queen Vanessa Molina Tuesday night after their coronation between the women’s and men’s basketball games.

During Tuesday’s night’s homecoming activities as Western Oklahoma State College, the College Cuties girls cheering squad joined with the college’s cheerleaders to perform a pyramid while proud parents shot photos of the girls. Jace Zacharias, representing the Western Ambassadors was named king and Vanessa Molina, representing the WOSC softball team, was named queen at a ceremony between the women’s and men’s games.

Western Oklahoma State College cheerleaders help College Cuties perform a pyramid Tuesday night at halftime of the women’s basketball game. The cheerleaders held a clinic prior to the performance to prepare the girls for the show.

ABOVE: Parents of the College Cuties youth cheering squad take photos from the stands of their children during halftime of the Western Oklahoma State College basketball game Tuesday night.

