City manager promotes access to local government

Local government is at the forefront of each city and municipality in America. It’s the form of government that most people will come in contact with, whether they’re paying a utility bill or a traffic ticket. Because it is the form of government that hits closest to home, making it accessible to the public not only helps facilitate quality of life improvements but also holds elected officials accountable to abide by city ordinances.

But in order for that to happen, the public must first understand the ways they can access their local government.

Though the Altus Municipal Complex is located on the south side of town, a little out of the way of the central business district of Altus, City Manager Janice Cain says their doors are always open to the citizens of Altus.

Bring your problems and complaints to us anytime so we can address them, Cain said.

While city council meetings are open to the public and there is time allotted for public comments, Cain said the meetings’ primarily function as business meetings and they’re meant to be as efficient as possible, which doesn’t allow every voice to be heard.

By sending an email, making a phone call or coming by her office, Cain said she and the staff at the City of Altus can better address complaints, concerns and questions.

Cain said she prefers to be as thorough as she can be when addressing a public concern, something that isn’t always possible when a complaint comes up at a city council meeting. But for those concerns that do come up, procedures dictate that any response to those concerns can only be addressed during the time allotted for city manager’s comments to maintain order during council meetings.

Email addresses can be found for each City of Altus official, department head and council member on the City of Altus website, www.altusok.gov. The phone numbers for each department can also be found on the website.

For concerned citizens who want to attend a council meeting but can’t because of conflicting work, family or personal schedules, each council meeting is recorded and the audio can also be found on the City of Altus website, usually the very next morning.

Citizens can also follow the City of Altus on Facebook for updates on projects, special events and town hall meetings.

Cain expressed her pride in the city council as a group that is involved with the issues of its community and willing to work to solve them. City council members are volunteers who choose to serve their community, she said.

According to the City of Altus Code of Ordinances, neither the mayor nor council members receive compensation for their services in those roles. Travel expenses as much as $200 per month are allowed for council members who travel outside of the City of Altus and incur costs associated with their duties.

To contact Janice Cain, call 580-481-2202 or find her email address at www.altusok.gov.