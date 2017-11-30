Charitable season begins with $10,000 grant for local nonprofit

For retailers, the holiday season typically means more revenue, but for non-profit organizations, it means more needs to be met and the beginning of the charitable season.

Giving Tuesday is a fairly new addition to the post-Thanksgiving lineup. A global day of giving, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season by turning the focus to helping non-profit organizations using social media the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. For the one Altus participant, the day wasn’t as successful as Life Services of Pathways Director Liz Moon would have liked, but that doesn’t slow down the non-profit pregnancy medical clinic.

Moon knows that southwest Oklahoma is often overlooked and underserved, despite the need for medical care for low-income families and pregnancy resource options for expectant parents. So, Moon and her board of directors apply for grants — as many as they can.

The Butterfield Foundation provides grants to Christian non-profit organizations that meet the needs of the medically vulnerable in central Oklahoma. This year, it awarded grants outside central Oklahoma in Elk City and in Altus, to Life Services at Pathways in the amount of $10,000.

Moon said she’s thankful to have Pathways’ new building at 1721 N. Main St. next to Black Orchid Floral, but a year after moving in, there are still some improvements she wants to make. Without the grant, they wouldn’t be possible.

The non-profit pregnancy medical clinic provides medical counseling, family planning options, maternity and infant supplies and parenting education, and has a nurse and ultrasound equipment on-site to determine if a pregnancy is viable.

The grant is designated to improve the industrial-looking room where expectant mothers might see their baby for the first time. They plan to replace the ceiling and an unnecessary door.

“When you look up, that industrial ceiling is what you see,” nurse Pat Snelling said. “It works, but we want to make it cozier.”

The good news is, if you missed Giving Tuesday, charitable giving can be done any time of year and is tax-deductible.

“We’re always looking for diapers,” Moon said, along with bassinets, diaper bags and baby beds.

For more information contact Liz Moon at 580-477-4400.