Police arrest four suspects after executing warrant


Staff Report

Altus police have taken four people into custody after serving a felony arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon, according to Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Police arrested 34-year-old Francisco Cantu Jr. on felony arrest warrants issued through the Jackson County District Court at about 3:30 p.m. at America’s Best Value Inn, 1501 E. Broadway St. in Altus. Cantu was charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A bond of $200,000 has been set for those charges.

While apprehending Cantu, three other people were taken into custody. A search warrant executed in two separate rooms where the suspects were staying at the motel led investigators to narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin as well as weapons, cash and a police scanner.

The three individuals who were taken into custody at that time are 26-year-old Eric Cantu, 28-year-old Bryan Torres and 23-year-old Kristen Wright on charges of trafficking a controlled and dangerous substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a police scanner in the commission of a crime and harboring a fugitive.

The four suspects are being held at the Jackson County Jail awaiting their initial appearance in Jackson County District Court scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs assisted in the investigation and arrests.

