Edelmira Ensenia

Funeral services for Edelmira Ensenia, 78 of Altus, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Altus Church of Christ Church, Altus, Oklahoma.

Ms. Ensenia passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

Edelmira was born on July 17, 1939 in Del Rio, Texas to Vicente and Antonio (Garza) Hernandez. She lived in Del Rio until the age of 9 when the family moved to the Wellington/Dodson, Texas area and she graduated from Dodson High School. She attended Clarendon Junior College. She worked as a nurse aide in Elk City for more than 15 years and moved to Altus in 2012. She married Elmer Vanzant in 1963 and later married Pablo Ensenia in 1985. Mr. Ensenia passed away in 1998. Edelmira was a member of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Kenneth and Bethany Vanzant, of the home; her brother, Vincent Hernandez, of Sentinel, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, April Vanzant, Felicia Vanzant, Teisha Vanzant, and Skytazhia Wilkes; and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pablo Ensenia; her former husband, Elmer Vanzant; her beloved nephew, Tommy Hernandez; and her brother, Jessie Hernandez.

An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.