what’s happening

Today

An indoor garage sale hosted by the Altus Church of God is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 900 S. Park Lane. For more information call 580-482-1102.

A Small Town Christmas is scheduled for today from 1 to 8 p.m. in Blair. An open house is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. at participating businesses downtown, booths and crafts are scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Community Center at 116 W. Main St., pictures with Santa available between 3 and 5 p.m. with drawings for prizes from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a Festival of Lights from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning at the Blair Fire Station at 601 Main St.

The 5th Annual Kid’s Christmas Closet is scheduled for today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joseph’s Closet at 221 W. Walnut St. Vouchers must be picked up at this location between 9 and 11 a.m. Tuesday or Thursday. For more information contact Angela Ybarra at 580-318-2490.

The Western Choral Society Holiday Concert is scheduled for today at 7 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St. Western Choir, Western Vocals, Altus Children’s Chorus and the Altus Community Chorus are scheduled to perform. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information contact Jeffrey Gonda at 580-477-7812.

Sunday

Cookies and Cocoa is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Altus Community Center, east side, at 401 Falcon Road. Holiday games, pictures with Santa, reindeer games, prizesand free cookies and cocoa are a few things featured at the event. For more information call 580-481-2266.

This Week

A Surviving the Holidays seminar is scheduled for Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at FirstBaptist Church at 300 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Doug Altom at 580-482-0230.

Christmas Joys All Around Me Advent recital is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 208 E. Cypress St. in Altus. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information call 580-482-3936.

The Christmas Night of Lights Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College and traveling south to Commerce Street. Following the parade, there will be a Holiday Opry performed at the City Auditorium, 201 E. Commerce Street, at 8 p.m. The events are free.

The Dule Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Parade marshals will be Herb and Jeanette Turner. Floats need to be at the Duke School by 1:30 p.m.

The Shortgrass Arts and Humanities Council’s 31st Annual Festival of Trees is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Days Inn Altus at 2804 N. Main St. The event offers a silent auction of unique holiday gifts and decorations and dinner. Tickets are $25 each and are available at the Altus Chamber of Commerce. For more information call 580-477-1616.

An ongoing after school ministry titled Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) is being held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 1500 N. Main St., Frederick from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.